• RUMMAGE SALE: Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Rensselaer will hold a rummage sale on Friday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rummage items may be dropped off on Oct. 25-27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.
• TRUNK-OR-TREAT: The Rensselaer Care Center will hold a Trunk-Or-Treat event for trick-or-treaters on Friday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Vehicles will be parked in the front parking lot of the center as well as the field to the southwest of the building.
• PUMPKIN DECORATING: The Little Cousin Jasper Committee will hold a pumpkin decorating contest on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Jasper County Courthouse Gazebo from 12-2 p.m., CST. Bring your own pumpkin painted, decorated or carved for judging. Please pick up your pumpkin at 2:15 p.m. after it is judged at 2 p.m.. There are three categories to enter: kids 1-10 years of age, big kids 11 and up and family and the winner of each category will receive $25. For more information, call (219) 866-5001.
• BAZAAR & TURKEY DINNER: Saint Augustine Church in Rensselaer will hold its annual bazaar and turkey dinner on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5-7 p.m., CST. Dining will be in the church basement and drive-thru carry-outs will also be available in the parking lot behind the church rectory. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and under can eat for free. There will be games and activities for children throughout the evening from 6-8:30 p.m., CST. Adults can play the Big Wheeler and win prizes and there will be a bake sale booth, Christmas book and a silent auction at St. A School.
• MISTLETOE MAGIC: The Mistletoe Magic Christmas Gifts and Craft Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.