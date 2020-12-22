RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department announced it will be increasing patrols during the holiday season as part of the winter Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national enforcement mobilization.
From now until Jan. 1, officers will be showing zero tolerance for impaired drivers, whether it’s alcohol or drugs, and will be on the lookout for unbuckled motorists as well.
The patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through an Indiana Criminal Justice Institute grant.