RENSSELAER — A tip that a Rensselaer man would be returning to town with a large amount of methamphetamine put the Rensselaer Police Department on alert in early January.
RPD officers conducted surveillance on potential routes back into town that Kevin Marlin, 30, of Rensselaer would take with his vehicle.
At 2:33 p.m. on Jan. 11, Marlin’s car was seen traveling north on U.S. 231 at State Road 16 where a traffic stop was conducted. Sitting alongside Marlin was Trebreona Karge, 24, of Rensselaer.
When speaking with officers, both Marlin and Karge gave different versions of where they had been. A Jasper County Sheriff’s Department K9 officer was then brought to scene and a sniff of the car alerted officers to possible narcotics and a small amount of meth was located inside the vehicle.
After Marlin and Karge were taken into custody, a search of Marlin was conducted by RPD officers prior to transporting him to the county jail. Officers found a large amount of suspected meth in his pants.
The package of meth was weighed and showed to be approximately 55 grams or just over 1.9 ounces. Officers also found that Karge was in possession of a meth pipe.
Both subjects were booked into the county jail where they face a Level 2 felony charge in dealing meth and Level 6 felony possession of meth charges.
All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.