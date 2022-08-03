Round Up winners

Several organizations and schools received checks from the Jasper County REMC Round Up program to help fund specific programs.

 Provided

JAPSER COUNY — The Jasper County REMC Operation Round Up board issued almost $12,000 to local community efforts this quarter.

These funds are generated by our members who 'round up' their electric bill every month. The spare change adds up and makes a great impact on local efforts.

Tags

Trending Food Videos