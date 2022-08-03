JAPSER COUNY — The Jasper County REMC Operation Round Up board issued almost $12,000 to local community efforts this quarter.
These funds are generated by our members who 'round up' their electric bill every month. The spare change adds up and makes a great impact on local efforts.
Representatives from the organizations visited REMC’s headquarters to pick up their funds.
Rensselaer and DeMotte will have more funds to support their Back to School fairs. Rensselaer's will impact about 250 students and DeMotte's will impact about 600 students.
Jasper County Community Services needs storage facilities at the Fase Center and they now have more funds to achieve the goal.
First Christian Church in Rensselaer will now be able to offer art classes to create art for the living quarters at the Rensselaer Care Center. Local artist, Abbie Parmele, will lead the classes to help beautify the rooms.
Three schools will receive funds. Rensselaer Primary will be able to continue their Brag Tag program for students who achieve goals. Van Rensselaer will be ordering books by Young Hoosier Award Winners to promote reading in three classrooms. Kankakee Valley High School will use the funds to upgrade 15 monitors in the computer lab so the students have the tools they need to play competitive video games. The club now serves 60-65 students who learn how to be part of a team, make friends and experience competitive challenges.
REMC said in a press release: “Thank you to all of our members who donate to Operation Round Up. You are making a difference in your communities.”