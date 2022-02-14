RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior Cruz Rosales was chosen as the 2022 Mr. Bomber during a ceremony at the Bomber boys' basketball game with Frontier on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Rosales edged out classmates Conner Parker, Tate Drone, Dylan Kidd and Kelton Hesson for the honor. Rosales was fitted with a Mr. Bomber crown by 2021 Homecoming queen Ellie Castle after his name was announced.
Rosales was escorted at the event by Margot Hawthorne. His post-graduation plans include enrolling as a pre-med student at Indiana University in Bloomington.