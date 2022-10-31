Judge Molter

Judge Derek Molter

INDIANAPOLIS — A robing ceremony for Derek R. Molter of Newton County as Indiana’s 111th Justice of the Indiana Supreme Court will be held Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m., EST, in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Indiana State House.

The public is invited to watch a webcast of the ceremony at courts.in.gov.

