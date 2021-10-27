RENSSELAER — Winter is coming.
But it is unknown at this time to the severity of the weather that will surely follow. Over the past few years, the central and northern regions of the state have experienced mostly mild conditions, which has helped keep homeowners’ and renters’ heating bills down.
A customer’s bill this winter, however, could see a significant increase if the area experiences colder-than-normal winter weather and the price of natural gas continues to rise.
According to analysts with Goldman Sachs, if winter weather deviates from what customers have experienced over the past couple of years it could trigger a price spike not seen since 2008.
The City of Rensselaer is currently working with its gas partners to keep prices as low as possible for its customers as winter approaches.
“We have not experienced a consistently cold winter for the last couple of years,” the city’s gas department said in a press release. “With that being said, if this upcoming winter starts early and stays late, we will definitely see higher natural gas bills than we are accustomed to.”
The city has provided the following suggestions to help keep bills low this winter, including:
• Lower your thermostat 5-7 degrees when you go to bed or if you’re not home.
• Have your heating units serviced and change your furnace filter regularly.
• Open blinds to get some sun in during the day.
If residents have difficulty paying their bill this winter, they can contact the City of Rensselaer Utility Office at (219) 866-7884 to discuss ways to get those bills paid.