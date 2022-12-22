LEGO BUILDING AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — All ages are welcome to join the DeMotte Library on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 4-5 p.m. for an hour of Lego free play. Children under 6 are required to have an adult present.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Public Libraries in Rensselaer, DeMotte and Wheatfield will be closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s. For additional information, contact your local JCPL library – Rensselaer (219) 866-5881, DeMotte (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield (219) 956-3774.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE
DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Trivia Night — Christmas Movies will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the DeMotte Library. Gather your friends in groups of 2-6, bring some snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, and battle against other groups to see who comes out on top.
Open to ages 8 and up. Prizes will be awarded to the top team.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
CELEBRATE ‘NOON’
YEAR’S EVE AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Families are welcome to come in their favorite pajamas as the DeMotte Library celebrates NOON Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 30.
Those who attend will watch a movie that is based on popular kids’ graphic novels while enjoying plenty of snacks and drinks.
After the movie, the countdown till noon starts.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
ADULT HARRY POTTER
TRIVIA NIGHT DEC. 30
DeMOTTE — Adult Trivia Night — ‘Harry Potter’ will be held on Friday, Dec. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at the DeMotte Library.
Gather your friends in groups of 2-6, bring some snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, and battle against other groups to see who comes out on top.
Prizes will be awarded to the top team!.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.