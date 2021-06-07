RENSSELAER — The Carnegie Players has selected Katherine Taylor Retek as the 2021 the Garrity-Laird scholarship recipient.
Retek plans to attend Carthage College in Wisconsin with a double major in music theater and political science. She has been active in theater with The Carnegie Players and Fendig Children’s Theater locally as well acting at Penn High School.
Retek’s parents are her stepfather and mother Eric and Clair Beaver of Rensselaer and father Kyle Retek of South Bend.
A local community theater group, The Carnegie Players annually presents the Garrity-Laird scholarship to a local graduating senior. The $500 scholarship is given to a student pursuing studies in the performing arts or theater arts at the college level.
The Carnegie Players wish Katie much success as she pursues her college education.