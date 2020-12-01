RENSSELAER — Rensselaer residents are being asked to serve as judges while walking the city’s annual Holiday Tree Trail on Saturday.
Several trees will be decorated by local businesses, organizations and groups along the trail this week at the west entrance of Potawatomi Park near downtown Rensselaer. Tree installation should take place no later than Dec. 4.
Participants in the event are asked to provide their own tree, decorations, mounting device/stand and extension cord if needed to light their entry. Signage identifying the organization should also be placed on site.
A registration fee of $25 was collected with proceeds to go towards future Rensselaer Parks Department programs and activities.
A container to hold food will also be placed near the tree and residents are asked to bring non-perishable food items to place in the containers next to their favorite tree on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 2-5 p.m.
All food collected will be donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer to assist those in need this holiday season.
The tree with the most food items will be declared the winner of this year’s tree trail. Trees will be on display to be enjoyed by the community from Dec. 5 through Jan. 2, 2021.
Trees must be removed after Jan. 2 and organizations are responsible for the upkeep of their display, said parks program director Heather Hall, who has organized several events at Potawatomi Park and Milroy Park over the last few years.
The park department recently sponsored the Scarecrow Trail at Milroy Park, which featured 16 scarecrow entries.