RENSSELAER — Mice have scattered throughout Rensselaer Central High School, stirred by construction work at the school, including the pool area.
A construction crew is in the process of replacing piping throughout the pool area, including the roof and walls. It is believed because of this activity, mice are now scurrying for safer zones throughout the school.
One teacher called into the Rensselaer Republican to say rodents were “falling out of the roof” above the pool.
Rensselaer Central School Corporation Superintendent Curtis Craig said he didn’t hear of rodents falling out of the roof, but did say school officials are aware that mice have been spotted in some areas in the building.
“The maintenance people and custodial people are looking into it,” Craig said of Thursday. “We’re doing all this noise and stuff, and I suppose anything near the piping could come out, but I haven’t heard anything about rats falling into the pool.”
An email was provided to school employees, stating: “We’re seeing an increasing amount of mice inside the building. Our custodial crew is aware of the situation … Over spring break we started major construction that might be a contributing factor to the problem. If you notice rodent activity in your rooms, please let a custodian know.”
Traps have been set in problem areas, Craig said.
A major component of the pool project, meanwhile, is determining the structural integrity of the diving area.
“The big unknown is the diving area to determine what we’re going to do with that,” Craig said. “We don’t know whether we’re going to find weak spots in the pool or what we’re going to do with it.”
Construction workers recently began cutting the rim off the pool, Craig added.
Pool renovation is part of a handful of construction projects totaling $5 million at three of RCSC’s four buildings this spring.