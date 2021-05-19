RENSSELAER — Road work on McKinley Avenue in Rensselaer began this week.
The work runs from South McKinley to south Scott streets. and includes the intersections of Harrison and McKinley streets, and Rutsen and McKinley streets. The work, made possible by a Community Crossings grant, will not include the portion of McKinley that is also U.S. 231.
Sidewalk curbs will be built at those intersections and the street will be dug out so that a new base can be built. The roadway will then be repaved.
The work is expected to last three to four weeks, according to street project coordinator Jerry Lockridge. Workers are hopeful to get the job done by mid-June. Until then, residents can expect traffic flow to be hindered somewhat by the project.
“It’s weather-dependent,” Lockridge said. “We all are in favor of getting it done as soon as possible.”
Lockridge added that curb work and road repaving are currently under way at 10 other locations throughout the city. Parts or all of John, Cherry, Charles, Emmet, Kannal, Fleming and McKinley streets, among others, will be milled and repaved.
Clean-up week totals
The street department also gave its totals from clean-up week, which was held May 3-7.
According to Andy Daniels, of the street department, 226 tons of garbage was picked up by city workers as well as 24 truck loads of yard waste, 19 truck loads of scrap metal, 129 car and truck tires and 26 Gaylord boxes of electronics.
Here is a day-by-day breakdown of clean-up week:
Monday, May 3
• Car Tires: 9
• Yard Waste: 6 loads//13.2 Tons
• Brush: 1 loads//2.85 tons
• Electronics: 4 Gaylord
• Scrap Metal: 6 loads
• Trash Tons: 44.71
Tuesday, May 4
• Car Tires: 17
• Yard Waste: 4 loads//8.1 Tons
• Brush: 2 loads//5.7 Tons
• Electronics: 5 Gaylords
• Scrap Metal: 4 loads
• Trash Tons: 37.79
Wednesday, May 5
• Car Ties: 40
• Yard Waste: 4 loads//9.2 Tons
• Brush: 1 loads//2.85 tons
• Electronics: 6 Gaylords
• Scrap Metal: 3 loads
• Trash Tons: 45.15 Tons
Thursday, May 6
• Car Tires: 48
• Yard Waste: 5 loads//10.95 Tons
• Brush: 1 load//2.85 Tons
• Electronics: 7 Gaylords
• Scrap Metal: 3 loads
• Trash Tons: 54.18
Friday, May 7
• Car Tires: 19
• Yard Waste: 5 loads//10.95
• Brush: 1 load//2.85
• Electronics: 4 Gaylords
• Scrap Metal: 3
• Trash Tons: 44.96