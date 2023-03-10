INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives recently advanced legislation supported by State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) that would expand work-based learning opportunities in high schools around the state.
Negele said House Bill 1002 would create Career Scholarship Accounts for Hoosier students to pay for career training, apprenticeships, certifications and internships. The legislation would also allow quality, work-based learning to count toward high school graduation requirements and create a framework for students to earn a post-secondary credential.
“Internships and apprenticeships can provide valuable hands-on experiences for Hoosier students,” Negele said. “These opportunities can offer insight into potential careers and more quickly prepare participants for the workforce.”
Negele said Career Scholarship Accounts could be used by sophomores, juniors and seniors to enroll in earn-and-learn opportunities, as well as to pay for items like transportation and uniforms to remove barriers to accessing these experiences. The Indiana Department of Education would approve available courses and tracks, and accounts would be awarded $5,000 under the recently proposed House Republican budget. According to Negele, the proposed legislation could also incentivize schools and career centers to embrace more earn-and-learn partnerships. It would also task the State Board of Education with re-examining high school diploma requirements in order to provide more flexibility in a student’s schedule so they can pursue apprenticeships, applied learning experiences, work-based learning and credentials.
The legislation would also allow post-secondary scholarships, such as the Frank O’Bannon Grant and the 21st Century Scholarship, to be used for trainings provided by intermediaries, employers or a labor organization. Negele said this would provide additional opportunities for Hoosiers, who may not interested in college, to use these funds to skill up and be prepared for the modern workforce.
House Bill 1002 now heads to the Indiana Senate for further consideration. For more information about this legislation, visit iga.in.gov.
Negele (R-Attica) represents House District 13, which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.