Statehouse news

INDIANAPOLIS — Pharmacists throughout Indiana could soon be allowed to prescribe and dispense hormonal contraceptives as legislation co-authored by State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) heads to the governor’s desk for consideration as a new law.

Currently, Indiana law only allows primary physicians to prescribe hormonal contraceptives like birth control pills, skin patches, IUDs and rings. If signed into law, House Enrolled Act 1568 would allow pharmacists to also prescribe birth control as long as the woman is 18 years or older and completes a self-screening.

Tags