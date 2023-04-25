INDIANAPOLIS — Pharmacists throughout Indiana could soon be allowed to prescribe and dispense hormonal contraceptives as legislation co-authored by State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) heads to the governor’s desk for consideration as a new law.
Currently, Indiana law only allows primary physicians to prescribe hormonal contraceptives like birth control pills, skin patches, IUDs and rings. If signed into law, House Enrolled Act 1568 would allow pharmacists to also prescribe birth control as long as the woman is 18 years or older and completes a self-screening.
“Women need access to safe birth control options and with this legislation they would be able to do so through their local pharmacist, Negele said. “These professionals are well-trained and pharmacies are often far more convenient and accessible.”
Negele said the bill would allow pharmacists to be reimbursed after prescribing birth control to Medicaid recipients, ensuring low-income Hoosiers are not left behind. Women who receive prescriptions from a pharmacist would be required to consult with a physician within 12 months to ensure medical issues don’t arise.
The legislation continues to allow pharmacists to object to prescribing contraceptives based on ethical, moral or religious grounds. If signed into law, Indiana would join nearly half the states in the country that allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal contraceptives.
Negele represents House District 13, which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.