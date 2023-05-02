INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) recently welcomed local students to the Statehouse where they participated in the Indiana House Page Program during the 2023 legislative session.
As pages, the students assisted lawmakers and staff with daily duties, toured offices of all branches of government in the Statehouse, and joined Culp on the House floor to witness and learn about the legislative process.
“Our page program offers a great opportunity for middle and high school students to visit the Statehouse and experience a full day of legislative activity,” Culp said. “It’s a pleasure to visit with students from our community and see them express interest in government at a young age.”
These area students served as pages during the 2023 legislative session:
• Clay Belden, from Rensselaer, attends Rensselaer Central Middle School;
• Will Belden, from Rensselaer, attends Rensselaer Central Middle School;
• Piper Link, from Winamac, attends Winamac High School;
• Olivia Link, from Winamac, attends Winamac High School; and
• Peyton Vanderhere, from Rensselaer, attends Rensselaer Central Middle School.
Culp said students ages 13 to 18 should consider participating during the 2024 legislative session.
Culp represents House District 16, whichincludes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.