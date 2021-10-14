RENSSELAER — Dylan Perry of Rensselaer attained the highest rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America after his board of review on Aug. 11.
Perry, the son of Carla and Greg Slentz, earned the award after collecting 35 merit badges and completing his service project, which involved 1,032 hours creating a first responder and military memorial for the Jasper County Fairgrounds in the summer.
The project was done in honor of military, fire, EMS and police officers who serve the county.
“I started my project to honor my great-grandfather Grover Perry, who was a tail gunner in World War II on a B-24 Liberator for the 801st 492nd Carpetbaggers Bomb Group of the United States Army Air Corp.,” Perry said during a dedication ceremony for his project in June.
A Rensselaer Central High School student, Perry advanced through all ranks of scouting as a member of Troop 152 of the Rotary Club in Rensselaer. Troop 152 has been making a difference in the community for 93 years.
Perry held the officers of quartermaster and patrol leader in his unit for one year.
The Eagle Scout rank has carried a special significance, not only in scouting but also in higher education, business and industry and community service. The award is a performance-based achievement with high standards and an impressive history.
Less than five percent of all scouts achieve the rank of Eagle. This represents more than 2.3 million scouts who have earned the rank since 1912. Nevertheless, the goals of scouting — citizenship training, character development and personal fitness — remain important for all scouts, whether or not they attain the Eagle Scout rank.
The Sagamore Council provides character education through outdoor adventures to young men and women throughout its 15 counties. The mission of scouting is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.
The council salutes Perry for his hard work and great achievement.
For more information on scouting, visit sagamorebsa.org or call (765) 452-8253.