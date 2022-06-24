JASPER COUNTY — Senator Mike Braun (R-Indiana), with co-sponsorship from Senator Todd Young (R-Indiana), recently authored a resolution to honor composer James Frederick Hanley for his many musical compositions that were significant during the 1920s and ‘30s, in particular “(Back Home Again In) Indiana.”
Hanley was born in Rensselaer on Feb. 17, 1892 and served in World War I after joining the Army. While in the service, he wrote and produced an Army musical show entitled, “Toot Sweet.”
In 1917, Hanley co-wrote “(Back Home Again In) Indiana” with Ballard MacDonald, which was based on the state song “On the Banks on the Wabash, Far Away” by Paul Dresser.
Hanley other compositions included hit songs such as “The Little White House (At the End of Honeymoon Lane),” “Gee, But I Hate to Go Home Alone,” “Rose of Washington Square,” “Second Hand Rose,” “No Foolin’,” Little Log Cabin of Dreams,” “Just a Cottage Small by a Waterfall,” “Sleepy Valley,” “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart,” “Breeze (Blow My Baby Back to Me),” “Dig a Little Deeper,” “I’m a Lonesome Little Raindrop,” “Half a Moon,” “Jersey Walk,” “Mary Dear,” “Wherever You Are,” and “Dreams for Sale.”
Since 2022 is the 130th anniversary of Hanley’s birth, the U.S. Senate honored Hanley for his “cultural impact and significance that his compositions and music continue to have throughout the world.”
Below is a copy of Resolution 564, which was passed unanimously by the Senate in March:
117th CONGRESS
2d Session
S. RES. 564
Honoring the life and legacy of James Frederick “Jimmy” Hanley.
IN THE SENATE OF THE UNITED STATES
March 29, 2022
Mr. Braun (for himself and Mr. Young) submitted the following resolution; which was considered and agreed to
Whereas, in 1917, Hanley co-wrote “(Back Home Again in) Indiana” with Ballard MacDonald, which was a hit and was based on the State song of Indiana, “On the Banks on the Wabash, Far Away” by Paul Dresser; and
RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and legacy of James Frederick “Jimmy” Hanley.
• Whereas James Frederick “Jimmy” Hanley (referred to in this preamble as “Hanley”) was born on February 17, 1892, in Rensselaer, Indiana;
• Whereas Hanley was educated at Champion College and the Chicago Musical College;
• Whereas, in 1914, Hanley joined the United States Army and served during World War I in the 82d Division;
• Whereas, during Hanley’s service in the Army, he wrote and produced an Army musical show entitled “Toot Sweet”;
• Whereas Hanley became part of the Tin Pan Alley music scene in New York;
• Whereas, as a vaudeville performer and writer, Hanley wrote the Broadway stage scores for “Jim Jam Jems”, “Spice of 1922”, “Big Boy”, “Honeymoon Lane”, “Sidewalks of New York”, and dozens of other popular songs;
• Whereas Hanley wrote such Broadway hits as “Second Hand Rose” in 1921, performed by Fanny Brice in the Ziegfeld Follies of 1921, and “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart” in 1934, later popularized by Judy Garland in 1938;
• Whereas “(Back Home Again in) Indiana” has remained popular and has been performed at every Indianapolis 500 since 1946: Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That it is the sense of the Senate that —
(1) James Frederick “Jimmy” Hanley (referred to in this resolution as “Hanley”) was a talented Hoosier who provided many musical compositions that were significant during the 1920s and 1930s;
(2) Hanley’s compositions, especially “Indiana”, have continued to be culturally significant in introducing Indiana to individuals throughout the world who have never physically visited the State;
(3) the lyrics of “Indiana” provide vivid imagery of the natural beauty of the State and the wonder of calling Indiana home to both current Hoosiers and those who were raised in Indiana and now live elsewhere; and
(4) Hanley should be commemorated and remembered on the 130th anniversary of his birth for the cultural impact and significance that his compositions and music continue to have throughout the world.