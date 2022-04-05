NOBLESVILLE — First Merchants Bank held its annual Consumer Banking Awards on March 8 in Noblesville.
Top honors are awarded each year with the presentation of the Gold Shield Award. This year, Cara Balch and her Rensselaer team were recognized with the Banking Center of the Year Award.
The award is a highly-coveted award given to the top team of the 106 banking centers corporate wide.
Balch has been a valuable member of the First Merchants family for 34 years. Outside of work, she is actively engaged in the Rensselaer community as a board member for the Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce and the Jasper County Economic Development Committee.
According to First Merchants officials, she and her team “embody the First Merchants Consumer Banking Values of Achievement, Making a Difference, Professionalism, Everyone Together and Dependability.”
Balch’s team members include Kaila Ridenour, Ashley Linback, Bonnie Gifford, Jasmine Dukleski, Alex Melton, Zoe Slosser, Sabrina Staddon, Jordan Daniel and Kassie Aregood.