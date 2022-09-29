RENSSELAER — Members of the Rensselaer’s electric line department are responding to Florida’s call for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Lenny Larson, Garret Walker and Travis Jones are headed to Troy, Alabama, then Florida to assist in trying to restore power in the area. They were scheduled to stay in Alabama Thursday before heading to Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday.
They will be assembling and waiting until the water recedes in Florida before going in with their trucks.
Larson and his crew will be driving the line department’s pick-up truck and Unit 28 big bucket truck to Florida.
“We knew it was a matter of time before we were asked for mutual aid,” said Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood, “and I am very proud and glad our line department agreed to assist.”
The call from help came from the Indiana Municipal Electric Association (IMPA), which has solar panel farms in several communities throughout the state, including Rensselaer.
Besides Rensselaer, other Hoosier linemen from Scottsburg, Lawrencesburg, Mishawaka, Lebanon and Washington will provide personnel to assist in the restoration efforts.
“May they all be of great help, comfort and return home safely,” Wood added.
According to news reports in the area, more than 2.5 million people across Florida were without power Thursday morning after Ian walloped the state as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States. It caused widespread devastation and flooding that trapped residents in their homes.
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Florida over the devastation and said Ian may have been responsible for “substantial loss of life” and could become the deadliest storm in Florida history.