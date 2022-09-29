Linemen on way to Florida

RENSSELAER — Members of the Rensselaer’s electric line department are responding to Florida’s call for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Lenny Larson, Garret Walker and Travis Jones are headed to Troy, Alabama, then Florida to assist in trying to restore power in the area. They were scheduled to stay in Alabama Thursday before heading to Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday.

