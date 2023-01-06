RENSSELAER — The lone full-time farmer in the Indiana House of Representatives is ready to begin working for District 16 next week.
State Representative freshman Kendell Culp of Rensselaer will join scads of other representatives when the General Assembly convenes on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
The move downstate comes after Culp served as commissioner in Jasper County for five terms. He leaves after 18 years on the three-person board, with Jeff DeYoung of DeMotte chosen by a Republican Party committee to replace Culp last month.
Culp replaces Doug Gutwein, who announced he would not run for another state rep term last year, giving Culp time to consider this option.
“The goal wasn’t to go from one to the other,” Culp said of moving from the commissioner seat to the Statehouse. “It just worked out with Representative Gutwein’s announcement of retirement. And he announced early that the last election was the last time he would run.”
Culp, who served on the Barkley Township advisory board in his youth as well as the Rensselaer Central School Board prior to sliding into county politics, said he enjoyed serving the county as commissioner, but planned to resign from the board when his most recent term would run out in 2024.
“That’s a long time for anybody,” he said. “I never intended to be a commissioner for that long. It just kind of progressed. When time was up, there was a big project going on and I wanted to see that through so it was natural to run again. But I decided one way or another, that was long enough. Twenty years was enough and I would not run again. In my mind, that was the case. That got me thinking I really enjoy community service and being a local official. Maybe I could serve in another capacity and still help a bigger area other than Jasper County.”
Culp becomes the first individual from Jasper County to serve as the state rep in his district in over two decades. He looks forward to assisting people from his county but the other three counties in his district — Pulaski, Starke and White — as well.
“Everybody wants to have a legislator from their county and we didn’t have one in our county,” Culp said. “Brandt Hershman would have been the last one. But the reception from those other counties has been really good, from what I’ve experienced.
“I tried making connections in those counties because not everybody is going to get a legislator and I let them know I care about their county. I would listen to them and try to meet their needs. White County had (Don) Lehe and he didn’t run again, so they lost theirs as well. Pulaski County had Doug Gutwein and they lost theirs.”
District 16 is unique in that it includes county seats in all four counties, which Culp feels will be beneficial as he eases into the state rep role.
“By having the county seat, it gives more importance to me being the representative because that’s where the home base,” he said. “The courthouse and government is run out of that so that adds a little more importance to running that area. I’ve tried to go out of my way to be more visible there and attend functions and talk with local officials as well as citizens in those areas.”
Residents in the four counties have varied issues and challenges they would like to the state tackle on their behalf.
“I want to understand their issues,” Culp said. “In White County, the lakes are a big deal. The Lake Freemen levels have been a big issue the last few years. Senator (Mike) Braun has worked on that issue and has invited me to some of their local meetings and included me in that.”
Culp plans to build relationships with the sheriff departments and first responders in all four counties, as well as the health department, which will likely see an influx of more state funds to provide for public health concerns.
“Mental health and addictions, those are certainly synonymous throughout Indiana and throughout the different counties,” Culp said. “But then there are specific issues for specific counties. There may even be a community within a county that’s going to deal with an issue. I will be very responsive to those. That’s one thing I want people to say: he cared about my concern.
“I had a lady who had a drainage issue that she brought before the (Jasper County) drainage board, but it was a state issue, it was an INDOT issue. I said, ‘We can’t help you.’ But now she’s come back to me since I’m the state rep as said, “Hey, remember my issue?’ So I’m going to see with INDOT and talk to them about her issue. I do want to be responsive to individual issue needs and concerns.”
Culp will serve on three committees in his first term downstate, including Environment, where he will serve as vice-chair; Elections; and Energy and Utilities.
Though he won’t serve on the Agriculture committee in his first two years despite being a full-time farmer, he added “a lot of agriculture and drainage issues go through the environmental committee. I still plan to have a lot of input on ag issues.”
As commissioner, Culp made it his mission to provide EMS services for the entire county and Jasper County EMS went live on Jan. 1. Now he wants to fight for first responders at the Statehouse.
“There are things in my experience in local government that need improved upon,” he said. “Local emergency responder funding is really critical. That’s paid for primarily out of property taxes, so I think we need to make sure there is adequate funding there. When a person dials 911, they expect and deserve a prompt response and it takes personnel to do that, it takes training and it takes funding.”
That is one of a handful of issues Culp plans to tackle in the new year. State representatives are given the opportunity to file as many as 10 bills whenever the General Assembly convenes.
Culp has seven or eight bills in mind, including land usage issues in relation to renewable energy projects.
“I think I’m uniquely qualified on that with the amount of energy production with the renewable projects throughout District 16,” he said. “In my mind this has the most diverse energy production of any House district in the state. You’ve got wind, solar, coal, natural gas, we’ve got an ethanol plant. We’ve got a dairy farm that takes methane from cow manure and turns that back into the pipelines. And hydro. That diversity, that’s why I’m really excited to be on the Energy and Utilities Committee. That’s a natural fit for House District 16.”
Sales tax paid on agriculture equipment is another issue he would like to tackle.
“If you have equipment that is used for the direct production of agriculture commodities then it’s sale tax exempt,” Culp said. “The line is fuzzy on some of those issues. Some depends on use. For example, I could buy a mower and I can mow my pasture with it on my tractor and that’s tax exempt. But if I use that same mower and tractor and mow my road ditches along county roads, it’s not tax exempt. So they pro-rate that. That seems like a lot of extra work. And the dealership you buy that from can get in trouble because if they still charge you sales tax and then the department of revenue says that should be 50 percent of the sales tax because of use, then they get audited and they come back to the purchaser. That just needs to be cleaned up.”
Fully funding sheriff department deputy pensions, providing transparency for assessors who deal with public utilities and reworking township budgets related to fire and EMS are other issues Culp will review.
“From the township budget standpoint, fire and EMS are all under one line called fire,” he said. “In some townships, you have competition between EMS and fire over the same funds and I’m proposing you separate those funds. Not that you are going to raise the funds, but the local township board can say we’re going to put ‘x’ amount of the fire line and ‘x’ amount in the EMS line so they both know how many dollars you’ve got so you’re not fighting over the same dollars. We’re all on the same team. I don’t know where that will go, but that is being drawn up for me as well.”
Culp expects the state representative job to consume much of his time through the winter and into spring. He will then focus his time on planting crops in April with his son, Brandon, who will assume a bigger role on the family farm, while continuing to maintain contact with his constituents and fellow legislators.
He added that Gutwein, Rep. Bob Cherry of Greenfield and State Rep. Jim Pressel of LaPorte County, who shares Starke County, have provided guidance and counsel as he adjusts to his new position.
Hershman has also been helpful, said Culp, who is excited to begin the next political phase of his career.
“I tell people I’m official now because I have a parking place, a cubicle and a desk on the floor,” he said.
District 16 constituents can get word to Culp by calling 317-232-9447 or 1-800-382-9841 or email him at h16@iga.in.gov.