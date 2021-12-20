RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior Amzie Maienbrook is the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship winner.
The daughter of Scott and Terra Maienbrook, Amzie will receive tuition grant money to help pay for college as part of the scholarship.
Competition for the scholarship was narrowed down to three Rensselaer seniors, with first alternate going to Tate Drone and Elizabeth Parrish serving as second alternate.
Maienbrook plans to study economics in college. She is a National Honor Society member, has served as class secretary for four years and was named among the Rising Stars of Indiana for the Class of 2022.
She is also a Hoosier Girls State delegate and actively involved in many other community volunteer activities. She is a 4-H Club president, a member of the St. Augustine Peer Ministry and an elite varsity cross country and track and field runner, qualifying for three trips to the semistate in cross country.
Drone is the son of Jack and Jana Drone and plans to study history in college. He has been the class vice-president for four years, a 10-year member of 4-H, student chairman of Gallagher Society Coat Drive and a member of the Bombers’ football and basketball teams. Actively involved in various community projects and school clubs, he is also among Rising Stars of Indiana for the Class of 2022.
Parrish is the daughter of Charles and Elaine Parrish and plans to study communications and journalism in college. She is the student body and class president, a 10-year 4-H member, a Hoosier Girls State delegate and an academic Quize Bowl state qualifier.
She is among Rising Stars of Indiana for the Class of 20222 and is a member of the school’s Drama Club and International Thespian Society. She competes on the Bombers’ swim team and serves as manager of the cross country and track and field teams at RCHS.
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI).
• Number of scholarships provided to date: more than 5,000 • Total provided by the Lilly Endowment for tuition and book stipend to date: over $439 million Since 1997, Independent Colleges of Indiana has administered the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program statewide with funding provided by Lilly Endowment. Founded in 1948, ICI serves as the collective voice for the state’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. ICI institutions employ over 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually.
Students at ICI colleges have Indiana’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana’s bachelor’s degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship has an extensive application process in Jasper/Newton Counties. Students complete an initial online application and essay. This pool of applicants is then narrowed down by the local Lilly Committee to the finalists who are invited to the interview step of the process. Much like a job interview, students are asked questions about their personal and professional goals, as well as some of the major influences in their lives.
It is an intense process but well worth the effort. Just completing the application and confidently accomplishing the interview provides a wealth of experience that will serve these students in many areas of their lives.
Nominees are submitted to the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, ICI, for the selection of scholarship recipients. Persons interested in information about the program should first contact their local community foundation. High school guidance counselors generally can also provide information.
The Jasper Newton Foundation is very grateful to Lilly Endowment for the gift of this opportunity. “Meet this year’s finalists— these are some of the finest students in the area. Congratulations to all,” JNF said in a press release.