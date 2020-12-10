RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Rensselaer woman on a failure to appear warrant in the evening hours of Sunday, Dec. 6.
The suspect, Cleopha F. Malott, 32, was charged with two offenses this summer, including battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer on Aug. 5 and possession of methamphetamine on July 18.
According to JCSD, the battery charge was filed by another law enforcement agency.
As for the July 18 incident, JCSD received a complaint of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in the area of County Road 100 South at County Road 850 West. Upon arrival, a deputy saw a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway with no lights on and a woman asleep at the wheel.
The deputy was able to wake the woman, later identified as Malott. While speaking with Malott, the deputy noticed multiple items in the vehicle that are consistent with drug use, including a white powder substance, scales and baggies. A search of Malott’s vehicle turned up multiple glass containers of white powder that later tested for meth.
Possession of meth is a Level 6 felony.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.