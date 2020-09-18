RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council took another step in introducing a trash pick-up service in January during its meeting this week.
Rensselaer residents could also see increases in sewage and water rates beginning next year.
On Monday, the council approved the first reading of proposed ordinances that set new rates in trash/sanitation, sewer and water.
Financial analyst John Julien, of Baker Tilly, recommended each of the three utilities phase in rates over three years.
In trash pick-up, his company recommends a monthly $17.85 fee per resident in January 2021, an $18.40 fee in 2022 and a flat $19 fee in 2023. Residents would see these increases on their monthly utility bill.
If the resolution is approved, the city will eliminate the sticker program, which came into existence nearly 15 years ago.
Besides absorbing operating costs, the new fees will help the city purchase a new trash truck as well as pay for the cost to modify current trucks with new lifts. The firm feels the city should supply residents with new garbage totes that would be affixed to the lifts for trash disposal.
The fees will also cover any maintenance to the trucks.
in July, Julien suggested the city move its sanitation department fund out of the city’s general fund. This stand-alone fund, which the council approved to create, would give the city a more detailed look at revenue and expenditures generated by the department.
Sewage rates would also be adjusted over a three-year period. Beginning 2021, the rate will see an 8% increase, with another 8% scheduled for 2022. In 2023, the proposed rate is 4%.
Julien said in August that it has been five years since the city last saw a sewage rate increase. The fees will cover operating costs and service extensions as well as help pay for a project to relocate and rebuild a lift station behind the Saint Joseph’s College campus.
The move is one aspect of a mandatory $5.2 million plan developed by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
“(The fees) include not only the normal increases in operating costs, but takes into account the additional revenue needed to fund the improvement project for the relocation and construction of the new lift station as well as service extensions needed,” Julien told the council. “The rate study identified that we needed an additional $350,000 in revenue to keep the sewage works meeting its financial obligations.”
Residents currently pay an average of $43 a month for sewage and the 8% increase would push that rate to over $46 in the first year. By 2023, the rate will leak over $50 a month.
The city is also looking at increases in operating costs with its water utility while also needing to provide a water improvement project for its residents. That means $225,000 in increased revenue is needed.
“To eliminate that $225,000 gap, there would be an increase of 13 percent implemented in three phases,” Julien said.
The first phase would feature a 6% increase in January 2021, 4% in January 2022 and 3% in January 2023.
The proposed resolutions will be discussed again next month, giving the city time to publicize a public hearing before they are voted on by the council.