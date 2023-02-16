RENSSELAER — Races have been set for municipal seats in Rensselaer.
Former clerk/treasurer Frieda Bretzinger announced her intention to run for Bill Hollerman’s soon-to-be vacant city council seat, challenging Kevin Armold, who announced his intention to run last month. Hollerman represents Rensselaer’s first district.
Bretzinger, who joined the District 1 race on Feb. 2, recently resigned as clerk/treasurer after 26 years in that position. She had been an employee with the city for nearly 42 years.
Armold, who served as county surveyor from 2004-08, is currently a member of the Rensselaer Central School Board.
Long-time office holder George Cover, meanwhile, will be challenged for his council seat by Zion Miller in the Primary.
Two Republican candidates will battle for mayor at the May Primary, including Jeff Phillips and Scott Barton, who ran for the mayor seat in 2020 and lost to Steve Wood.
Wood, who has served as mayor for four terms — for a total of 16 years when this year concludes — will seek a fifth after throwing his name into the mayoral race late last month. He is the lone Democrat challenging for the position and won’t face an opponent until the General Election in November.
Others seeking city positions include Shelby Keys for clerk/treasurer. A Republican candidate, Keys was picked by her party to replace Bretzinger as clerk/treasurer during a caucus last October.
Current council members Russ Overton and Noelle Weishaar have announced they will seek re-election. Overton is an at-large candidate who is running unopposed and Weishaar serves District 2 and will also run unopposed in the Primary.
Richard Comingore will run unopposed in the Primary for the Republican District 4 nomination. He will then challenge current council member Ernest Watson, a Democrat, in the General Election.
In DeMotte, Cindy Shepherd, a former employee with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, will seek the town’s clerk/treasurer position. DeMotte Council candidates include Terry Schultz for District 2, Jeffrey Came for District 3 and Mark Boer for District 5.