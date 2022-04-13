RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer has decided to use its $1.3 million funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) as revenue replacement.
The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, a part of the ARP, delivers $350 billion to state and local governments across the country to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The funds can be used in one of four ways:
1. Replace lost public sector revenue, using the funding to provide government services up to the amount of revenue lost due to the pandemic.
2. Respond to far-reaching public health and negative impacts of the pandemic by supporting the health of communities and helping households, small businesses, impacted industries, non-profits and the public sector recover from economic impacts.
3. Provide premium pay for essential workers.
4. Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Clerk/treasurer Frieda Bretzinger said the city council has until April 30 to decide how the money can be best used. The council authorized her to contact the US Treasurer Department for the funds to be used for lost revenue during the pandemic.
The money can be used for any government activity that the council authorizes.
The council also discussed including the parks and cemetery departments in its plans to amend the city’s salary and wage ordinance to bump the hourly wage for summer and seasonal help to $13 an hour.
The wages are currently at around $10 an hour for the parks, cemetery, street, sanitation, gas and electric departments seeking seasonal help. Department supervisors told the council that the current wage isn’t competitive enough for part-time employees who could get $12 an hour at a fast food business.
The council agreed to the new increase for street/sanitation and gas/electric departments at a meeting last month, directing city attorney Jacob Ahler to prepare an amendment to the wage ordinance. But because the parks and cemetery departments work off budgets through taxation, the increase could have an impact.
Parks department superintendent Joe Effinger feels his budget could withstand the increase if he keeps a careful eye on it during the summer months when he is in need for part-time help at city ballfields.
Meanwhile, cemetery superintendent Tony Baltes said he doesn’t hire as much seasonal help as other departments, so there is little impact to his budget.
Mayor Steve Wood told the council that the amendment to the salary and wage ordinance will be included in the salary and wage ordinance by the next meeting. The council can then vote on it so that summer help can be hired, if needed, at all the departments.
The council also approved the electric department’s request to buy a new forklift at a cost of $37,070 from a company in Calumet City, Illinois. The forklift actually came in at a bid price of over $40,000, but the company agreed to give the department $4,500 for its existing unit, said department superintendent Lenny Larson.
The new truck will be delivered by the end of May, Larson added.
The street department collected 7,527 pounds of electronic items or 3.77 tons during its electronic drop-off day. The department had enough items to fill 14 gaylord boxes.
As a reminder, the city will hold clean-up week on May 2-6, which falls just after the town wide garage sale on April 30. Items will be collected during regular trash pick-up days.