RENSSELAER — Over a dozen entries are on display on the Scarecrow Trail near downtown Rensselaer this fall.
City residents were invited to pick their favorite showpiece with the winner to be announced at Thursday’s Rensselaer Parks Department’s Fall Fest at Brookside Park.
The Fall Fest will run from 5-7 p.m. at the Hall Shelter in Brookside. Besides revealing this year’s Scarecrow Trail winner, the festival will feature pumpkin carving, crafts, hayrides and concessions.
Local readers will also participate in the annual Riley Read, which showcases the works of writer and poet James Whitcomb Riley.
Known as the “Hoosier Poet,” Riley is famous in Jasper County for penning “Little Cousin Jasper,” which mentions the city of Rensselaer. Riley also wrote fall-themed poems, including “When the Frost is on the Pumpkin” and others.
This is a free event and all are welcome to attend.