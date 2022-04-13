RENSSELAER — A former Rensselaer Central High School senior student was charged with rape and sexual battery on Tuesday, April 12.
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department arrested Israel Hernandez, 18, of Rensselaer, after a warrant was issued on April 12. He faces a charge of rape where the victim is unaware of the defendant’s actions and two counts of sexual battery involving touching another person’s private areas.
The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, April 2.
Bond was set in the amount of $150,000 surety or $15,000 surety. A cash bond of $15,000 was made by the defendant on April 13.
An initial hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday, April 28 in the Jasper County Circuit Court, with Judge John Potter presiding.