RENSSELAER — Online registration is open for the 2022 Rensselaer Softball Association, Inc., girls’ softball league.
It is open for girls in grades 1-8 and the fee is $70 per player with discounts for families with multiple players.
To register, go to tshq.bluesombrero.com/rensselaersoftball. You have until March 13.
Indoor practices will be held at the Rensselaer Central High School gym on March 6, March 13 and April 3 from 6-8 p.m., CST, and players are encouraged to attend. Bring gloves, facemark, bats and helmets. Please wear tennis shoes.
Clean-up day for Bethany Field, located at the Bethany Free Evangelical Church in Rensselaer, will be held on April 10 beginning at 1 p.m.
The 2002 season fundraiser this year will be bulk laundry detergent, dish soap and trash bag sales, with cash prizes to top sellers.
For more information, contact Deanna Hannon at 630-707-1977.