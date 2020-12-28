RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Senior Center welcomed carolers to its Jasper County Community Services parking lot on Dec. 18.
The Tri-County Bible Church youth and adults provided a heartwarming morning of Christmas carols and outreach to senior participants. Each person that attended on this day received a basket filled with gift items.
The generosity will also include a basket for all participants as they drive-thru the lunch curb-side line over the next few days. Seniors that are homebound and on the Homemaker In Home service program will also be a recipient of the wonderful gift baskets.
Jasper County Community Services continues to provide services and support to the senior community during challenging times. Each of the three Senior Centers in Jasper County that has been closed to the public due to the COVID pandemic. Service programs have been offered with a different delivery plan, but they are continuing. The social and various outreach programs being offered curbside are being enjoyed.
Christmas is a time for celebration and the Rensselaer Senior Center has experienced the seasonal events with a different twist.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Santa, and Mrs. Claus also arrived at the Rensselaer Senior Center to distribute candy canes and well wishes to seniors picking up lunch meals curbside. The jolly gentleman and his lovely wife also made the day a little brighter with greetings.
“Thank you JCCS board president Bill Hollerman and Diane Hollerman for making the day extra special,” JCCS said.
Cookies, hot chocolate and other goodies have been provided throughout the holiday season.
“Staying connected through our curbside meal distribution is important,” JCCSD executive director Sharon Colee said. “The closing of dine in lunches and activities has been difficult for our seniors, they enjoy eating together, playing games, inspiration hours, line dancing, exercise sessions, events and activities.
“Isolation and loneliness have affected many, we hope our daily connection with our participants is making a difference.”
The senior center staff strives to bring opportunities and outreach in various ways that can be of encouragement and support. Monday through Friday hot lunch meals are delivered to each vehicle beginning at 11:15 a.m.
A reservation for meals is needed by calling (219) 866-4333 for reserving a meal. Meals are a $2 donation.
Newsletters and handouts containing information for health and safety, games and well wishes are a part of each week. There are always small gifts that bring a smile, or the donations provided by others.
For further information or if you need a meal delivered, please contact the Rensselaer Site Manager Amy Sipkema at 866-4333.
Allow Jasper County Community Services to bridge the gap during these challenging times. Everyone is looking forward to the return of Dine in Meals and opportunities at the Rensselaer Senior Center. If your church, organization, or business is interested in sponsoring any of the events, programs or service donations please call Sharon at (219) 866-8071, Option 1.
Making a difference in the lives of others is a priority for the Rensselaer Senior Center.