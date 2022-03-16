RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer has started the process of parceling off pieces of its power plant.
Recently, the city sold a 1993 Cooper Engine — one of its biggest engines among the six sitting idle at its power plant — at a cost of $500,000 to the small community of Belvue, Kansas.
Belvue is located 150 miles west of Kansas City. Town officials are expected to use the engine as a power source for their 300-plus residents.
A deal between Rensselaer and Belvue was brokered by Larry Wheeler, of Wheeler World Inc., a power generation parts and service business in Gambier, Ohio. Wheeler, who signed a three-year contract with the city and will earn 20 percent of the final sale price for each piece he brokers to sell for his work, was hired by the city to sell off pieces of the retired plant nearly two years ago.
Belvue hired a company to wrest the engine out of the plant last week.
“They bought the engine and all of its accessories,” said Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood.
Two other engines, both Fairbanks Morse engines, have been sold to a company in Nebraska at a cost of $30,000 each, Wood added. The company has provided a check in the amount of $30,000 for one engine with a promise to buy the other at a later date.
The sale of these engines were also brokered by Wheeler, Wood said.
“He (Wheeler) has all the specs of the engines and knows what clients would be best served by the engines he sells,” Wood said. “He’s been in the business for a long time and knows a lot of people. But it can be a long process.”
Wheeler will be tasked with finding a home for the city’s Wartsila engine, which is the biggest engine at the plant. It was brought to Rensselaer in the mid-2000s and was once valued at $9 million.
Wood said the city got out of the self-generating business two years ago. It was one of the last municipalities that works through Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA) to do so.
IMPA was created by a group of municipally-owned electric utilities, enabling them to share power resources and provide electricity more economically to their customers. IMPA focuses on providing its 61 communities with a wholesale power supply that is low cost, reliable and environmentally responsible.
The city let its long-standing contact with IMPA expire in February. IMPA continues to maintain Rensselaer’s two solar panel sites to help defray the cost of closing the plant.
Built in 1892 and purchased by the city in 1897, the plant houses six engines/generators, with four powered by diesel fuel, one that can operate on diesel or natural gas and one that is strictly a natural gas engine.
When operational, the generators provide emergency power for Rensselaer.