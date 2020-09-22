RENSSELAER — The parking lot on the north side of Rensselaer Central High School is finished and is spectacular, according to Rensselaer Central School Corporation Superintendent Curtis Craig.
Workers with Walsh and Kelly completed the work earlier this month, digging up the ground underneath to improve grading before applying black asphalt.
The company also worked on improving drainage along the parking lot, which is in constant use by the corporation’s bus fleet.
“The work is fabulous,” Craig said. “It was a major project that we delayed for a long time. But a couple of things happened: One, the safety aspect was starting to concern us as far as the buses being able to stop on loose gravel. And also during the winter, the holes would fill with ice and people were falling. With COVID hitting, we felt like we could get the best price at that time.”
Walsh and Kelly bid $400,000 on the project earlier this summer and began working on it in July.
“It’s really a major improvement,” Craig said. “In addition to it looking a lot nicer and being a lot safer to drive on, it also allowed us to paint some lines where we could restrict where students stand when we could load them up after school for the buses.”
Administrators were also able to adjust traffic flow patterns at the high school, middle school and the primary school while the work was being done.
“We used to have a problem on Bomber Boulevard with traffic and it wasn’t as safe as I’d like it,” Craig said. “Now with the new procedures, we let the middle school kids out seven minutes early who ride in a car or walk. That gets the cars out of there then we’re able to close Bomber Boulevard for a little bit. With the new parking lot, we’re separating the middle school and high school kids and we’re able to separate the buses out away from the kids at a greater distance.
“We’ve adjusted traffic flow patterns at all of the schools to make it better and make it safer. We’re happy with how all that turned out.”
Lines for handicapped parking areas have been completed as well. Craig said RCSC will put up signs soon for those areas.