Lifewise

RENSSELAER — Lifewise Academy will not be coming to Rensselaer after all.

After receiving enough votes during a regular Rensselaer Central School Board session in May, a special session to revisit the academy’s request to take Van Elementary students out of class for an hour of Bible instruction was held on Monday, July 24, with board members voting 4-3 not to grant the request.

