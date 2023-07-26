RENSSELAER — Lifewise Academy will not be coming to Rensselaer after all.
After receiving enough votes during a regular Rensselaer Central School Board session in May, a special session to revisit the academy’s request to take Van Elementary students out of class for an hour of Bible instruction was held on Monday, July 24, with board members voting 4-3 not to grant the request.
The decision came after two hours of comments for and against the request from local residents.
“We had a roomful of people, and they were all wanting to do what’s best for Rensselaer students, so I thought that was very encouraging,” RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig said. “Everybody was civil, everybody was passionate about what we could do to help our kids, and I thought that spoke volumes about the community,”
Lifewise Academy brands itself as a Bible-based, character-building education academy which attempts to work in concert with what is taught in a classroom each day by school teachers.
Lifewise has academies in school districts at West Central and North Newton and both corporations have said the results have been favorable.
The idea to bring an academy to Rensselaer was presented by Pastor Kenin Smith of Hope Community Church in February and the board — after much discussion over a span of four months — voted 3-2 in May to allow students to leave school during an elective period to attend the academy.
But the decision rankled some members of the community, who approached the board last month to voice their opposition.
The board decided to address the issue again this month since it welcomed two new members — Cole Buschman and Courtney Wilcox — last week.
Buschman and Wilcox joined Janice Deno in voting to approve Lifewose’s request on Monday. Voting it down were Gary Braasch, Emily Lyons, Rick Odle and Mark Jordan.
While many agreed with Lifewise’s mission, several felt it should not interfere with school time. They feel religious instruction is better suited before or after school hours.
“In the end, what it came down to, what is going to be a consistent operation for our schools? What is the mission of our public schools?” Craig said. “We do make available opportunities for religious instruction. We have the Fellowship for Christian Students that meets before school and we keep Wednesday nights open for people who have religious activities.”
Many of the elementary school’s teachers were also against dismissing students during school time, even though the time missed would be during an elective hour such as computer lab time.
“Challenges for teachers is great,” Craig said. “Adding one more thing is tough. Even though it could be well managed and conducted by well-meaning people, adding that extra responsibility of getting kids out to activities and back in is something a lot of people didn’t think was a good idea for the school.”
There is also the potential for liability if a student is injured away from school during school hours and Lifewise officials were unclear on where classes would be held away from school, though they had a couple of options.
“Even though there were policies and agreements not to hold the school responsible, there’s still the concern of making sure you get the right kids out to a bus to be transported, getting them back and back into class. That’s one extra concern we had,” Craig said.
When Smith approached the school board about bringing Lifewise to Rensselaer, he was armed with 200 signatures from parents and guardians who were in favor of the request.
But after two votes to consider ways to work with Lifewise, those voting against felt there were too many unknown variables.
“For me, that vote shows people thought it’s a program that could help the kids, but it’s not the right time or place to do it,” Craig said. “Will it come again? Hopefully since it’s been voted on again, it’s ended.
“These are good people. They have the best interest of the kids at heart. It’s just question of how do you go about doing it.”