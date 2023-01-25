RENSSELAER — City officials have announced that May 1-5 will be Clean-Up Week in Rensselaer.
In conjunction with those dates, the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department has set Saturday, April 29 as the day for city-wide garage sales. Anyone wanting to be placed on a city-wide sales map can do so for a fee, with proceeds to benefit the RVFD.
Garage sale maps can be picked up at various locations throughout the city on the day of the sales, which will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Many of these sales will continue into late afternoon.
Some sellers are expected to sprinkle their garages and yards with items as early as Friday morning.
Sell your trash for cash or leave it on the edge of your property and let the City of Rensselaer pick it up. Items left by the side of the road near city-provided trash receptacles will be picked up on your normal trash day.
All forms of trash — excluding general contractor materials, propane tanks or any type of fuel tanks, oil of any type and red or pink garbage bags — will be collected by the city free of charge. Tires will be picked up for a fee.
The Rensselaer City Council was also notified by Mayor Steve Wood that the back wall of city hall will be used during mural week this summer. The request to use the wall came from the Jasper County Economic Development Organization office, which is assisting in the organization of mural week.
Council members were also informed by city project coordinator that bids opened at a recent Board of Public Works meeting for the elevated water storage (water tower) and water main replacement project are being reviewed by Commonwealth Engineering. He hopes to have a recommendation to council members at the next council meeting in February.
Lockridge said the bids “came in a little bit high.”
Three firms from Indiana, Kentucky and South Dakota bid on the water tower project, with the highest bid coming in at over $4.5 million and the lowest coming in at just under $4 million.
The water main replacement portion of the project had just one bid of $982,450.