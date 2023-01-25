City-wide sales are April 29

RENSSELAER — City officials have announced that May 1-5 will be Clean-Up Week in Rensselaer.

In conjunction with those dates, the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department has set Saturday, April 29 as the day for city-wide garage sales. Anyone wanting to be placed on a city-wide sales map can do so for a fee, with proceeds to benefit the RVFD.

