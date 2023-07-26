COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Rensselaer Reign’s Division 5.4 cheer team claimed a national championship with zero deductions at a cheer event in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend.
Reign’s Division 3 team claimed a second-place finish as well, said head coach Lisa Anderson.
Rensselaer Reign is a competition-only team with divisions for ages 3 1/2 years to 18. It offers multiple cheer divisions, including an elite division plus tumbling.
Kids who wish to participate in Rensselaer Reign can sign up now for the fall season. For more information, check out the Champion Force of Rensselaer Facebook page or Champion Force Athletics on the internet.
There will also be a mini-cheer clinic on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at 626 S. College Ave.
July 26 was the final day to register.