RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department issued 33 citations for seat belt violations during the 2020 Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign in November.
The campaign began in early November and ended last week.
“Despite knowing that seat belts save lives, there are still people out there who refuse to buckle up,” said RPD Chief Matt Anderson. “This campaign is about reminding those drivers and passengers that seat belts need to be worn every trip, every time. We’ll continue to share this message until it ‘clicks’ for everyone.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 90.7 percent of drivers and passengers across the nation were wearing seat belts in 2019. Additionally, the safety administration’s statistics showed in 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives nationwide.
While Indiana’s seat belt usage rate continues to be above the national average at 94.6 percent, more than half of the people who were killed in motor vehicle crashes last year were not buckled up. Drivers under the age of 34, particularly young male drivers, were more likely to be found not wearing a seat belt.
“Indiana’s seat belt usage rate is good, but we can do better,” said Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Executive Director Devon McDonald. “Thousands of lives could be save each year if everyone buckled up. This campaign isn’t about statistics or the number of citations issued. It’s about saving lives.”
For more than 20 years, Indiana has been participating in the annual Click It or Ticket enforcement effort, which was funded by the safety administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. This year, RPD was one of more than 200 participating Indiana law enforcement agencies.
Although the zero-tolerance mobilization is over, daily seat belt enforcement continues. RPD wants to remind everyone in the vehicle, drivers and passengers, to wear a seat belt.
Indiana has a primary seat belt law, which allows law enforcement officers to stop and cite drives and passengers for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16. Children under eight must be properly restrained in a federally-approved child or booster seat.
For more information on seat belt safety, go to the Click It or Ticket webiste. To learn more about RPD, visit www.cityofrensselaerin.com.