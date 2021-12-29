RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department is fully staffed.
At Monday’s Rensselaer City Council meeting, Rensselaer Central High School graduates Ryan Rusk and Zachary Moore were sworn in as officers No. 9 and 10 on RPD chief Matt Anderson’s roster.
Rusk and Moore were selected from a group of nine applicants and both are Rensselaer natives.
“It’s always nice to get candidates from the community because everybody knows them or their families,” Anderson said. “It’s nice to bring in a familiar face.”
The new officers will be slotted into positions vacated by Brant Schmid and Matt McAleer, both of whom left the department in August.
A 2007 graduate of Rensselaer Central, Rusk, 33, has two years of experience as an officer, serving as deputy marshal under long-time marshal Roger Young on the Monon Police Department. He was hired by the Monon Town Council to replace former RCHS graduate Andy Lanoue, who is currently a member of the White County Police Department.
“That’s where my dad’s family is from,” Rusk said of his time in Monon. “It was a good way to gain some experience, but this is what I really wanted to do.”
The father of a 3-year-old daughter, Rusk is excited to patrol streets he grew up playing in.
“Rensselaer is four times the size of Monon, so I like the fact I’ll stay busy,” he said. “There’s just more opportunities here.”
Moore, a 2015 graduate of RCHS, currently works as a corrections officer in Jasper County. He has an associates degree in conservation law enforcement and a bachelors in Homeland Security and Public Safety.
He anticipates joining RPD on Dec. 30 to begin work in dispatch before chief Anderson pairs him with a veteran officer.
“I’m really looking forward to serving the community and getting out and helping people,” said Moore, who has a 6-month-old child with wife Macy. “It’s a way for me to give back to the community I grew up in.”
Both Rusk and Moore will perform field training duty before attending the police academy in the summer of 2022. Moore will be at the academy for 15-16 weeks, while Rusk will be there for a shorter period since he has more experience.
Andy Daniels, meanwhile, is leaving the city’s street department after over 40 years. His last day will be Friday, Jan. 7 and fellow employees received approval from the city council to use up to $300 in the public relations fund to give Daniels a retirement party at city hall.
The council also approved the Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council’s request for up to $6,000 for the purchase of trees to be planted around the city. Funds are available in the budget for the request, according to clerk/treasurer Frieda Bretzinger.
The new garbage containers purchased at around $135,000 from Republic Services of DeMotte are set to arrive the first week of January, said Jerry Lockridge of the street/sanitation department. Employees with the department will affix wheels and lids on the containers and they will be distributed to homeowners after Jan. 7.
The power outage that occurred on the north end of the city late last week was due to an issue with a NIPSCO line, said Lenny Larson of the city’s electric department