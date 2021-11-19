RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Pet Care began seeing patients at its new location on Monday, Nov. 1.
Dr. Janice Mallory, her son, Dr. Nicholas Mallory, and staff moved to its new location at 1370 St. Gasper Drive (east of the Fountain Stone Theater) in late October.
The new building is a dream come true for Janice.
“For the last 30 years, I have planned and saved for a new veterinary building to share with all my patients, family and staff,” she said.
“We can’t wait for you to come and visit us. Stay tuned for more information and a future open house date.”
The phone number will remain the same at (219) 866-4671 and the old location at 1103 N. Cullen St. will be used to board pets only. When you call the number you will be promoted to choose the veterinary clinic or boarding.
The hours at the new location will be the same as well: Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
A ribbon-cutting sponsored by the Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce was held Tuesday, Nov. 16 to recognize Pet Care’s relocation.
“We want to thank each and every one of you who have chosen us to care for your pets,” Janice said. “It is an absolute honor.”
Mallory and her staff have seen pet patients from throughout the area, including Jasper and Newton counties as well as Northwest Indiana and Illinois.