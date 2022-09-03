RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Parks Department will blaze another Scarecrow Trail in October and entry forms are now being taken for any business, organization, club, hobby, sport, etc., wanting to participate in this year’s trail.
Individuals and families are also welcome to participate.
Scarecrows will be on display at Milroy Park across from Busy Bee from Oct. 3-31. Entry forms must be received by Sept. 29 and scarecrows must by installed by Oct. 3. Scarecrows will need to be removed by Nov. 6.
Registrants are responsible for installation, maintenance and removal of their scarecrow. Rensselaer Parks will place a metal post on which scarecrows can be attached and registrant is responsible for the attachment.
Registrants must include a sigh with scarecrow title and organization, group, family name or business name. Entries may include additional signage with captions, special event details, mission statement, website, contact information and more.
The registration fee is $35 per scarecrow erected. The top three scarecrows as well as a People’s Choice pick will be announced later in October.
The People’s Choice Award voting will be held on the Rensselaer Parks Facebook page.
Look on the Rensselaer Parks Facebook page for more information on how to register for this year’s event. Questions can also be directed to parks program director Heather Hall at heatherhall919@gmail.com.