RENSSELAER — Local organizations, groups and businesses are encouraged to participate in the Holiday Tree Trail in Rensselaer in December.
Those interested in decorating and displaying a Christmas tree along the walkway at Potawatomi Park should sign up by Nov. 26 at a cost of $25. A form is available on the Rensselaer Parks Department Facebook page and city website.
Send completed form and entry free to Rensselaer Parks Program Director Heather Hall, 508 N. Cullen St. in Rensselaer. Proceeds from the event will help fund the Rensselaer Parks Department.
Trees must be installed and completed by Dec. 3. All participants must provide their own tree, decorations, mounting device/stand and extension cord, if needed. Lights can be used since power is available at the park.
Participants should also place a container under or near their tree to hold food items collected. The public will have the opportunity to judge the trees from 5-7 p.m. during the park department’s Frosty Fest on Dec. 4 and a People’s Choice Award will be determined by the amount of non-perishable food is under the tree.
Food collected will be donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer.
A community tree lighting will be held at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, with Frosty Fest to run from 5-7 p.m. after the city’s Christmas Parade on that day. The festival will include tasty treats, an ornament hunt, visits from Santa and caroling.
Trees along the Holiday Trail should be removed by Jan. 6 and organizations are responsible for the removal of their display.