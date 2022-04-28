ANGOLA — The Trine University Choir will present its spring concert beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Cameron VanderMolen, of Rensselaer, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, will perform with the choir. A graduate of Covenant Christian High School, VanderMolen will sing bass.
The choir, under the direction of choral director Geoffrey North, will sing:
• African American spiritual "Walk in Jerusalem," arranged by Rollo Dilworth.
• "The Dream Keeper" from "Trilogy of Dreams," lyrics by Langston Hughes, music by Rollo Dilworth.
• "Dreams" from "Trilogy of Dreams," lyrics by Langston Hughes, music by Rollo Dilworth.
• "I Dream a World" from "Trilogy of Dreams," lyrics by Langston Hughes, music by Rollo Dilworth.
• "We Can Build a Bridge," by Greg Gilpin.
• "The Light That Will Lead You Home," by Stuart Chapman Hill.
• Southern American folk hymn "The Wayfaring Stranger," arranged by Greg Gilpin.
• American folk hymn "Down to the River to Pray," arranged by Sheldon Curry. Soloist is Lauren Banks, soprano, a communication major from Angola, Indiana.
• "Imbakwa," by Jim Papoulis. Soloist is Darius Surgenavic, tenor, a software engineering major from Columbiana, Ohio.
• "Sisi Ni Moja," by Jacob Narverud.
• "Homeward Bound," by Marta Keen, arranged by Jay Althouse. Soloists are Kelsey Flowers, alto, a mathematics major from Kenton, Ohio, and Blake Williams, bass, an English major from Elkhart, Indiana.
