Amanda Ludwig

LUDWIG

MONON — A Rensselaer man was shot and killed near Monon Wednesday evening. He was identified as Bradley A. Hartwell, 36. A White County woman, Amanda Ludwig, 33, has been charged with his murder.

On Sept. 21, at approximately 5:57 p.m., the White County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting of shots fired and that someone had been shot.

Tags

Trending Food Videos