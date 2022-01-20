RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department finally got its man in Joshua Shanley.
Shanley, who faces reckless homicide as well as a number of other charges, was arrested in Rensselaer on Jan. 18 by RPD officers after Shanley returned to the area. A warrant for his arrest was issued in the fall, but he allegedly left Rensselaer with his children, who have not been in school for several weeks.
Besides reckless homicide, which is a Level 5 felony, Shanley, 37, faces a Legend Drug deception charge (a Level 2 felony) and maintaining a common nuisance (a Level 6 felony).
According to RPD, the charges stem from a series of incidents that began in October. On the morning of Oct. 25, 2021, police responded to the 800 block of N. Scott St. for a report of a female unresponsive in a residence there.
When officers arrived, they saw Shanley administering CPR to the female, who was later identified as his wife. Officers assisted medics in continuing CPR, but the woman would later be pronounced dead at the scene.
Shanley told officers that his wife had been feeling ill and complaining of chest pains and dizzy spells. But officers suspected the death was caused by a drug overdose after Shanley gave consent to search his residence.
Bottles of pain medication that had been filled just a few days prior were found empty and an investigation began into the circumstances surrounding the death.
On Nov. 11, 2021, RPD officers responded to Shanley’s residence again for.a report of a male subject slumped over the wheel of his car, which was sitting outside the home. When officers arrived, the man was identified as Shanley, who told police that he had a seizure but did not need any assistance.
About an hour later, officers received another 911 call for a subject having a medical emergency inside Shanley’s resident. When they responded, police found a 34-year-old male unresponsive who appeared to be overdosing. Four doses of Naloxone were administered by officers on the scene with no effect. CPR was also performed, but the man was later pronounced dead.
Shanley said the man was his cousin and the two had been in Lafayette the day before to cash a $14,000 check given to Shanley due to the death of his wife. When asked what had occurred prior to the 911 call, Shanley seemed to be deceptive with the officers and the investigation into the incident was tied in with the death of Shanley’s wife less than a month earlier.
After receiving consent to search his cell phone, it was determined that Shanley made trips several times a week to purchase narcotics. He also had a message to his supplier stating that he got “14 grand today” and discussed purchasing narcotics.
Police found evidence of an extensive conversation between Shanley and his supplier about what type of narcotics he could purchase.
Police also found another conversation on his phone that took place just hours after the death of Shanley’s wife in which the Rensselaer man told his dealer that the pills he purchased caused his wife to overdose. There was also evidence that Shanley had his juvenile son drive him on more than one occasion to the Indianapolis area to meet up with his dealer so that he could purchase narcotics.
Additional charges may be filed as police continue their investigation.