RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department recently arrested a Rensselaer man for strangulation and domestic battery after he allegedly struck his pregnant girlfriend in the face and punched her in the stomach.
Johnathon Susko, 26, was taken into custody after a warrant for his arrest was issued this month.
According to police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance incident at the 400 block of North Cullen Street on the afternoon of Aug. 24. A female victim informed police that she was battered by Susko, with whom she is in a relationship with and is currently pregnant with his child.
The victim reported that she attempted to wake Susko from a nap to answer a call from his mother. When he did wake up, he became upset, she said, and struck her in the face with both an open and closed hand. He then reportedly struck her in the stomach, threw her onto the couch where he used his arm to put pressure on her neck, making it difficult for her to breathe.
Susko left the area later and an officer did contact him about the incident. But he refused to meet in person. He then informed the officer that he was struck by the victim, but refused to let officers see any injuries he said he sustained.
He was located later and taken into custody to the Jasper County Jail. Strangulation carries a Level 5 felony and domestic battery is a Level 6 felony.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.