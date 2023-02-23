RENSSELAER — A 34-year-old Rensselaer man has been arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for child molestation.
Joshua Sweet was transported to the Jasper County Jail last week after police investigated a report of child molestation that occurred in November of 2022.
A forensic interview was done with a child younger than 10 years of age who told officials that Sweet reportedly did inappropriate touching “on multiple occasions” in a motel room in Rensselaer.
Police said Sweet was in a relationship with the child’s mother at the time and that Sweet inappropriately touched the victim’s siblings as well.
A report was forwarded to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office and a warrant was issued for Sweet’s arrest. Child molestation is a Level 4 felony.
Investigators said they have been in contact with other agencies to advise them of any activity that may have occurred in their jurisdictions.
Sweet entered a plea of not guilty during a court appearance in front of Jasper County Circuit Court Judge John Potter on Feb. 16. A pre-trial conference will be held April 4 at 10 a.m., with a final pre-trial conference to be held May 16 at 10 a.m.
A jury trial has been scheduled for May 31 at 9 a.m.
All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.