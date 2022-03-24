RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Grove and Augusta streets on March 18 that resulted in the arrest of a Rensselaer man.
According to police, officers with the RPD and Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 11:19 p.m. on March 18 from a subject who had been shot. The subject suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Officers spoke to the victim who said the shooting occurred at another location where police found spent shell casings. Police secured the area to collect evidence and speak to witnesses.
A day later, on March 19, JCSD’s tactics team served two search warrants in the north end of Jasper and Newton counties in an attempt to locate witnesses and evidence related to the case.
On March 22, RPD, JCSD officers, the Newton County Drug Investigator and the Jasper County Prosecutor Office’s investigator served a search warrant in the 100 block of South College Avenue. There, officers found drug paraphernalia and a witness inside the residence.
When information on the shooting was gathered by police, they interviewed Levi Pacific, 19, of Rensselaer, who said he was upset because a friend had money stolen from him earlier that evening. Pacific admitted he went back to the location to confront the person who stole the money and claimed that he fired shots in self defense.
Subjects in the parking lot at the time were not involved in the earlier incident, police said. They met there to pick up a subject so he would not have to ride his bike in the rain.
Pacific was booked on charges of attempted murder (Level 1 felony), aggravated battery (Level 3) and battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness, both of which are Level 5 felonies.
The investigation continues and anyone with any information can contact the Rensselaer Police Department.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.