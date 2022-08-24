RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department responded to a call of a domestic situation in the 600 block of Grove Street on Aug. 20.
The victim advised that her husband, Ryan D. Johnson, 40, of Rensselaer, had gotten upset and battered her after an argument had occurred earlier in the day.
An officer at the scene was advised it was verbal only at that time. When asked why she did not advise of the battery previously, the victim advised that she was scared Johnson would further cause her harm if she said anything.
The victim advised that after she returned home Johnson began to argue with her and be verbally abusive. He allegedly pulled her into the bedroom where she stated that he sexually assaulted her. During the incident, the victim advised that she was crying and screaming for help.
Johnson was arrested and transported to the Jasper County Jail where he was booked on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and a Level 6 felony charge of sexual battery.
These charges are merely allegations and all subjects are innocent until proven guilty in court.