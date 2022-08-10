MAGNIFICENT MONDAY AT
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library staff on Monday, Aug, 15 at 1 p.m. for Magnificent Monday.
This program is for individuals with developmental disabilities. A story or two will be read and a craft provided.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
FRIENDS OF THE
RENSSELAER LIBRARY MEETING
RENSSELAER — Please support your Friends of the Library by attending a Friends meeting on Monday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.
New members are always welcome. Annual dues are only $3 for individuals and $5 for families.
The group is selling colorful totes for $8 each, but there is only a limited number left. Purchase yours before they are gone.
CARD MAKING CLASS AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. to decorate cards and envelopes.
All materials are provided and free.
Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
COMBAT COFFEE AT
THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, Aug. 15 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an
opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie.
The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.