RENSSELAER — The American Legion Post 29 will host Veterans’ Day services on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Weston Cemetery.
Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp will serve as guest speaker and Reverend Andy Martin of Trinity United Methodist Church will give the invocation and benediction.
Rensselaer Mayor Steven A. Wood will be the Master of Ceremonies.
At the conclusion of the services, lunch will be served at the American Legion Post 29, located at 1565 N. McKinley Avenue.
DeMotte service on Nov. 11 also
DeMOTTE — The DeMotte American Legion Post 440 will honor local veterans with a Veterans’ Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 1 beginning at 11 a.m.
The ceremony will be held at the American Legion Hall in DeMotte, with Dan Lewdowski serving as guest speaker. The event will also feature a 21-gun salute with a reception to follow.
The public is encouraged to attend.