RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central FFA Chapter will have its annual greenhouse sale in the first week of May.
The greenhouse will be open Wednesday, May 4 and Thursday, May 5 from 3-6 p.m. each day; Friday, May 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Several types of vegetable starts will be available for purchase, including tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, kale, onions, herbs and more.
Several flowers and houseplants will also be available, including hosts, cannas, marigolds, snapdragons, saline, dusty miller, petunias, coleus, spider plants, wandering jew and many more.
There will also be hanging pots and patio pots available for sale.