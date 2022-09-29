FFA rules

Provided

Rensselaer Central’s FFA had two high school livestock teams compete at the local Skillathon recently.

 Provided

RENSSELAER — Members of the Rensselaer Central FFA livestock team had a strong showing at the Area 9 Livestock Skillathon event on Sept. 21.

RCHS’s Senior Team 2 finished first overall, with Abby Hannon, Dalton Wilson, Audrey Korniak and Jack Jordan pooling their efforts for the top award.

Trending Food Videos