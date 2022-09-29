RENSSELAER — Members of the Rensselaer Central FFA livestock team had a strong showing at the Area 9 Livestock Skillathon event on Sept. 21.
RCHS’s Senior Team 2 finished first overall, with Abby Hannon, Dalton Wilson, Audrey Korniak and Jack Jordan pooling their efforts for the top award.
Rensselaer’s Senior Team 1 of Emily Myers, Maggie Hayes and Chloe Jordan placed third overall.
A total of 50 individuals competed in the Area 9 Senior FFA division and RCHS members had several top 20 finishes, including:
• Abby Hannon in 2nd place
• Dalton Wilson in 4th place
• Emily Myers in 6th place
• Audrey Korniak in 7th place
• Maggie Hayes in 10th place
• Chloe Jordan in 16th place
• Jack Jordan in 18th place
Both senior teams have qualified to represent RCHS FFA at the state competition, which will be held in October.
Meanwhile, the Rensselaer Central Middle School Livestock Skillathon team placed fifth overall. Team members include Clayton Belden, Cale Wilson and Shaun Hinson.